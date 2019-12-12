Darwin's Game Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga debuted in December 2012

The January 2020 issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga will enter its final arc in the magazine's next issue on January 11.

FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Akita Shoten published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on December 6. Shū Miyama provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art.

The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere with a one-hour episode on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and AT-X on January 3 at 24:00 (effectively January 4 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime will debut streaming simultaneously on AbemaTV , and it will begin airing later that week on Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi . The first episode will have an advance screening on the night of December 24.

Yoshinobu Tokumoto ( Comic Girls ) is directing the series at Nexus . FLIPFLOPs member Shū Miyama is writing the scripts. Kazuya Nakanishi (animation director for Granbelm , Comic Girls ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Golden Kamuy ) is composing the music. ASCA is performing the opening theme song "CHAIN," and Mashiro Ayano ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Re:CREATORS themes) is performing the show's ending theme song "Alive."