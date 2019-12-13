Hero Must Die. again Game Heads West in Spring 2020

Teaser video previews new theme song for PS4, Switch, Steam RPG

Game publisher Degica Games announced on Friday that it will release Shoji Masuda ( Oreshika ), G Mode, and Pyramid's Hero Must Die. again ( Yūsha Shisu. again ) role-playing game in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in spring 2020. The release will include Japanese audio with English and Japanese subtitles. The publisher began streaming a teaser promotional video that previews the new theme song "Reincarnation" by the game's composer Kenji Ito .

The game's Steam page describes the story:

You are the hero, your last memory is fighting with the demon Guile and felling it, thus saving your world. However, you seem to have died in the process and now you cannot remember her, the one for which you went alone to fight the demon. Due to your great deed, the gods have given you five more days to put your affairs in order, but time will quickly take its toll and you will grow weaker as the days pass.

Nippon Ichi Software remade the original 2007 cell phone game Hero Must Die ( Yusha Shisu. ) for PlayStation Vita in Japan in February 2016. Unlike in the original Hero Must Die , several of the characters in the remake are fully voiced. The voice cast includes Tsubasa Yonaga (Nagisa Hazuki in Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club ) as The Hero, and Asami Imai (Kurisu Makise in Steins;Gate ) as Yuria the Angel. The game also includes new characters and scenarios.

Masuda returned to the remake as game designer, Ito ( Romancing SaGa, Sword of Mana ) handled the game's music, and Tetsu Kurosawa ( Demon Gaze ) designed the characters. Pyramid developed the game.