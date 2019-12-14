Granblue Fantasy Anime's New Special About Djeeta to Air in March 2020

Anime special to be part of overall 2nd season of anime

A stage presentation at the " Granblue Fantasy Fes 2019" event on Saturday revealed that the Granblue Fantasy anime is getting a new special that will stream and air in March 2020. The anime, subtitled "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter), will commemorate the sixth anniversary of the game, and is technically part of the overall GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 anime.

The anime's first season also included an unaired episode on the seventh home video release that featured Djeeta as the main character.

GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered on October 4, and is listed with 14 episodes. HIDIVE , Funimation , and Crunchyroll are all streaming the series as it airs.

Yui Umemoto ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) is directing the new season at MAPPA , instead of the first season's series director Ayako Kurata and director Yuuki Itoh at A-1 Pictures . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G , The Legend of the Legendary Heroes , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is the new writer in charge of the series scripts. Fumihide Sai ( Shugo Chara! , Gokujyo. Gokurakuin Joshi Kōryō Monogatari ) is the new character designer. Tsutomu Narita and Yasunori Nishiki are returning to compose the music.

The first anime season of Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike . Funimation began streaming the first season last month.

The Zankutinzeru-Hen (Zinkenstill Arc) anime special debuted on Tokyo MX and the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan in January 2017, before the main television series. Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike streamed that special.