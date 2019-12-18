Princess Gold Magazine Ends Publication in January After 40 Years

The January 2020 issue of Akita Shoten 's Princess Gold Magazine announced on Monday that the magazine will cease publication after the next issue, which will ship on January 16.

You Higuri 's Cristalia no Kōki na Gizoku manga will transfer to Petit Princess magazine on March 1. Pink Aomata 's Silk Romance manga will also transfer to Petit Princess on April 1. Tomoko Takakura's Umi no Kenzoku to Itsuwari no Hanayome and Erii Misono 's Tenchi no Kami ni Somuite will end in the last issue of Princess Gold Magazine . The other manga currently serializing in the magazine will announce their respective plans in the last issue. Seika Nakayama , Riho Sachimi , Naoko Moto , and Ryoko Shitou also have manga in serialization in the magazine.

The shojo magazine began in 1979 as a supplement to Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine. The magazine published nine issues every year (with March-April, July-August, and November-December as combined issues), but in 2010, the magazine switched to a monthly format. The magazine has hosted stories from the likes of Yasuko Aoike and Seika Nakayama . The magazine specializes in one-shot manga or short stories, but has also hosted long-running series as well, such as Aoike's From Eroica with Love , You Higuri 's Cantarella , Ryoko Shitou 's Bud Boy and Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki II (a sequel to a manga Shitou began in Akita Shoten 's Bonita Comics magazine).

The magazine switched its publishing schedule from a monthly magazine to once every other month in August 2016. It switched to a digital-only publication in February 2018.

