Fruits Delivery Service Manga Moves to Digital Publication

Manga debuted in December 2015

The first 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Friday that Yoshio Suzuki's Fruits Takuhaibin ( Fruits Delivery Service ) manga will move to the magazine's digital version, beginning in the next digital issue on January 5.

Yoshino launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine in December 2015, and Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 30. The tenth volume will launch on December 26.

The manga was a Jury Selection winner at this year's 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Awards, and the awards website describes the story:

After the company SAKITA had been working at has gone out of business, he returns to his hometown in a regional city for a second start as the head of a call-girl business, "Fruits Delivery Service." This drama tells the tale of a group of women who, being poor and faced with a variety of life situations, have no alternative but to work at that service. It is a work that calls into question how to deal with distortions in society.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that premiered on TV Tokyo in January. The series ran for one cours (quarter of a year).