Nachi Kio's Remake Our Life! Novel Series Gets Anime

Story centers on failed game creator who travels back in time

Author Nachi Kio and illustrator Eretto 's Boku-tachi no Remake ( Remake Our Life! ) light novel series in inspiring an anime adaptation. Kadokawa began streaming a promotional video for the announcement on Friday.

The story centers on the unsuccessful game director Kyōya Hashiba. His company goes bankrupt, and he ends up returning to his parents' home. He lies in bed thinking about the successful creators of his generation. When he opens his eyes, Kyōya finds that he has gone back in time 10 years to when he started college. He has an opportunity to remake his life, starting as an arts college student. He now lives in a four-person coed share house. Kyōya has the chance to spend his formative years with creators he knows will be famous in the future, but things might not turn out as he expected.

Kodokawa released the first compiled book volume for the novels in March 2017, and the sixth volume shipped this past March. The seventh volume will ship on December 25. The novels ranked at #6 on the list of top light novels in Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook for 2018, and the series ranked at #7 on the list for 2019.

Bonjin Hirameki launched a manga adaptation of the novel series on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Niconico service in November 2018. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped on September 9.

Kio has provided story for games such as The Fruit of Grisaia and AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue , which both received television anime adaptations. Eretto 's Nyorōn Churuya-san manga , a spinoff of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya franchise , also received an original net anime adaptation.