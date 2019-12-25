Kansas Convention Naka-Kon to Host Voice Actress Rica Fukami

Convention in Overland Park to be held from March 13-15

The organizers for the Naka-Kon convention announced on Sunday that the event will host voice actress Rica Fukami as a guest at the 2020 event.

Fukami has been voice acting for 37 years, and she has voiced such characters as Minako Aino/Sailor Venus (original Sailor Moon anime franchise), Myung Fang Lone ( Macross Plus ), Yggdrasil ( Digimon: Data Squad ), Aisha Gauche ( God Eater ), and Spoor ( Banner of the Stars ). In video games, she has voiced Fran in Final Fantasy XII .

Naka-Kon will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center and Overland Park in in Kansas from March 13-15, 2020. The event will also host manga creator Shō Kitagawa .

Thanks to ravegrl for the news tip.