Kansas Convention Naka-Kon to Host Voice Actress Rica Fukami
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Convention in Overland Park to be held from March 13-15
The organizers for the Naka-Kon convention announced on Sunday that the event will host voice actress Rica Fukami as a guest at the 2020 event.
Fukami has been voice acting for 37 years, and she has voiced such characters as Minako Aino/Sailor Venus (original Sailor Moon anime franchise), Myung Fang Lone (Macross Plus), Yggdrasil (Digimon: Data Squad), Aisha Gauche (God Eater), and Spoor (Banner of the Stars). In video games, she has voiced Fran in Final Fantasy XII.
Naka-Kon will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center and Overland Park in in Kansas from March 13-15, 2020. The event will also host manga creator Shō Kitagawa.
