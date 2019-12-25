Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Film's Age Rating Changed to R15+

Refunds offered for advance ticket buyers under 15

The official website for Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul ( Gekijōban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei ), the new anime film in the franchise, revealed on Wednesday that the film's age rating has been changed from PG12 to R15+. Japan's Film Classification and Rating Committee (Eirin) had initially rated the film at PG12, but its final rating was R15+.

For films rated PG12, a parent or guardian must accompany a child younger than 12 years old. Theaters are required to restrict films with the R15+ rating to viewers 15 years old or older.

The announcement also noted that, due to the main film's rating, underage theatergoers are also prohibited from viewing the new "Marulk's Everday" (Marulk no Nichijō) shorts that will play before the film in Japanese theatrical screenings. Because of the change in the film's rating, the staff are offering refunds for advance tickets purchased for theatergoers under the age of 15. Refunds are available from December 28 to January 31 for both regular theatrical screenings and an event screening that will be held at EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku in Tokyo on December 28.

The film will open in Japan on January 17.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the film, and it describes the story:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan on January 4, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), on January 18. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles on March 15, before it opened in theaters on March 20 and 25. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois on May 17, before it opened in theaters in the United States on May 27.