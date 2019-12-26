Tonari no Kashiwagi-san after days Manga Ends in January

Sequel manga debuted in November 2018

The official website of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kinusa Shimotsuki 's Tonari no Kashiwagi-san after days manga, the sequel of Tonari no Kashiwagi-san , will end in the magazine's next issue on January 24.

Tonari no Kashiwagi-san after days debuted in Manga Time Kirara Forward in November 2018. The story centers on Kashiwagi and the other characters in college.

Crunchyroll previously offered the manga's "Manga 2.5" (voiced manga) version, and it describes the story:

Yuto Sakuraba is a high school boy who enjoys his geek ( Otaku ) life, loving manga, anime and so on. He is hooked on illustration by Sayane on an SNS recently. Although he only likes such two-dimensional girls, he becomes interested in the three-dimensional, real girl for the first time. The girl is Kotone Kashiwagi, so beautiful classmate sitting next to him. She seems to hate Otaku , but in fact, she has some secrets…

Shimotsuki launched the Tonari no Kashiwagi-san manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in 2010, and ended it in August 2016. Houbunsha published 12 compiled book volumes for the series.

Source: Manga Time Kirara Forward