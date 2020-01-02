King of Prism's 2nd Stage Play Reveals Additional Cast, Visual

Play runs in Tokyo from February 20 to March 1

The official website for the King of Prism franchise's stage plays revealed on Tuesday the main visual and additional cast for King of Prism -Shiny Rose Stars- , the second stage play in the franchise. Kō Oikawa will play Rei Kurokawa.

The previously announced cast includes:

Shōhei Hashimoto as Shin Ichijō

as Shin Ichijō Kōji Kominami as Kōji Mihama

Taishi Sugie as Hiro Hayami

Takuto Oomi as Kazuki Nishina

Shōjirō Yokoi as Yukinojō Tachibana

as Yukinojō Tachibana Ryōki Nagae as Taiga Kōgami

Yoshiki Murakami as Kakeru Jūōin

as Kakeru Jūōin Masashi Igarashi as Minato Takahashi

as Minato Takahashi Yuzuki Hoshimoto as Leo Saionji

Ryōta Hirono as Yū Suzuno

spi as Alexander Yamato

Yamato Furuya as Jōji Takadanobaba

Ryūgi Yokota as Louis Kisaragi

Tatsuyuki Kobayashi as Ace Ikebukuro

as Ace Ikebukuro Manabu Kurita as Hijiri HImuro

Takafumi Maeuchi as Jin Norizuki

The play is set during the stories of King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO and King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars , and it features a new story. The story centers on the street duo tournament "Kiduna climax," features seven duos not previously combined, and includes "hot street battles with new songs."

The play will run in Tokyo at Tokyo Dome City Hall from February 20 through March 1. Masanari Ujigawa is directing the play, Masakazu Hishida is writing the script under the alias Jō Aoba, and Rei Ishizuka is composing the music.

The previous stage play, King of Prism -Over the Sunshine!- , ran in Osaka and Tokyo in November 2017. A new performance titled King of Prism -Rose Party on Stage 2019- ran at the Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall in Kanagawa on October 12.

King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO , opened in Japan in June 2017. The latest entry in the franchise is the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project, which is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May. The 12-episode television anime version premiered on April 8, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise's new film King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 will open in Japan on January 10.

Sources: King of Prism stage plays' website, Comic Natalie