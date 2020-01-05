P.A. Works' Appare-Ranman! Wild West Anime Reveals Cast, Character Profiles, April Debut

The official website for P.A. Works ' original television anime Appare-Ranman! revealed the anime's cast, character profiles, and April premiere date on Monday. The cast includes:

Seiichirō Yamashita as Isshiki Kosame (family name first), a 21-year-old man, and low-ranked government official who lived in the same town as Appare. He is a master of cooking, cleaning, and laundry, due to having lost his mother early on and having to take care of his father and sister. He is a straightforward man who is often prone to worrying about his friends, and this often leads to him being led around by Appare. Though initiated into the hantsuki ittō-ryū style of swordsmanship, he doesn't get into fights often. According to his father, he has been promised in marriage to a beautiful fiance which he has never seen.





Aoi Yūki as Hototo, an intensely proud 11-year-old Native American boy. He is on a lone journey for revenge, but meets Appare and Kosame in his journeys. He is mature for his years, which leads to him disliking being treated like a child. He will not hesitate to fight anyone, even adults, to protect what he loves. Having inherited his skill of living off the land from his grandfather, he is capable of foraging for food and water, making his own weapons, and reading the terrain and climate. He has great respect for Appare, who seems to not be driven by the whims of society.





Sora Amamiya as Jin Xiaoleng, the only female racer in the Trans-America Wild Race. She was born to Chinese immigrants who run a laundromat. She began doing odd jobs for various racing teams as a starting point to her strong desire to be a racer herself, but began to become worried when she started losing opportunities due to being a woman. She had halfway decided to give up until she met Appare. She is a master of both her self-honed driving technique, and the martial arts that her father taught her.





Sōma Saitō as Al Leon, a 19-year-old European, and the youngest of three siblings. He represents BNW, an automobile company that is one of the many businesses owned by his family's conglomerate, and appropriately drives a car born from his wealth and privilege. He proves a match for the free-spirited Appare, and desires nothing more than a fair match, considering Appare a worthy rival. He is as able a hand at driving as he is with the violin, fencing, golf, and many other skills.



