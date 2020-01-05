The Elder Sister-like One Demon Romance Manga Gets Original Video Anime

Kadokawa announced on Monday that Pochi Iida 's The Elder Sister-like One ( Ane Naru Mono ) is inspiring an original video anime. Kadokawa did not reveal a release date for the anime.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yuu has had a rough life. After losing his parents in a car accident when he was five, he found himself bounced back and forth among relatives, with no place to truly call home. Plagued by a constant feeling of loneliness, all he wants is a little companionship, and he's about to get way more than he bargained for! Her name is Chiyo, and she'll grant Yuu one wish. The only problem: She's a demon of unimaginable power!

Iida launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in 2016, but adapted it from their adult dōjin (self-published) manga of the same name, which began in 2015. Both the regular and adult versions are ongoing. The manga moved to ComicWalker and Nico Nico Seiga after Dengeki G's Comic ended publication. Kadokawa will publish the regular manga's fourth volume on Friday . Yen Press published the third volume last April.

Source: Comic Natalie