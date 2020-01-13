Crunchyroll Streams ARP Backstage Pass TV Anime

Idol anime premiered on Monday

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it is streaming ARP Backstage Pass , the television anime of the ARP (nominally an abbreviation for Artists Republic Production) dance vocal group. The first episode debuted on Monday in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The show premiered on Tokyo MX1 on Monday , and it will have 11 episodes.

Tetsuya Endo ( Hikaru no Go , Saiyuki Reload ) is directing the anime at Dynamo Pictures . ARP are performing the opening theme song "Burn it up" and the ending theme song "Celebrate Good Time."

ARP's executive producer Akari Uchida once produced Konami 's LovePlus and Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side game franchises before leaving Konami in 2015.

The ARP group holds live performances — featuring singing, dancing, and interactive talking with the audience — in real-time using the latest augmented-reality technology. The ikemen (handsome) group members include their de facto leader Shinji, the talented dancer León, and the members of the Rebel Cross duo (designer Daiya and composer/writer Rage). ARP mainly hold concerts in the winter and summer under a talent contract with Avex.

Source: Crunchyroll