King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 Film Earns 45 Million Yen in 4 Days
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film sold 26,000 tickets and earned 45 million yen (about US$408,800) in its first four days. The film opened in Japan on Friday, January 10 in 31 theaters.
Avex Pictures distributes the film in Japan. TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S, syn Sophia, Avex Pictures, and Tatsunoko Pro are credited with the original work.
King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm, opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO, opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web