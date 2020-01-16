Princess Gold Magazine's Final Issue Reveals Fates of Remaining Manga

Most manga to move to Petit Princess , 2 manga end

The final issue of Akita Shoten 's Princess Gold Magazine revealed on Thursday the fates of the manga currently serializing in the magazine.

Seika Nakayama 's Yōsei Kuni no Kishi Ballad ~Ōgon no Tani ni Nemuru Ryū~ , Ryoko Shitou 's Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki F , Riho Sachimi 's Futarikiri no Kyōdai Shin Roselia Ōkoku Monogatari , Naoko Moto 's Jūniya no Mahōtsukai ~Hoshi-uranai Kōshaku to Koibito-tachi~ , Tomoko Nagaike's Yōhei Taicho no Hanayome , Yū Higuri's Cristaria no Kōki na Kizoku , Pink Aomata 's Silk Romance , and Misuzu Sasaki 's Ōjo-sama no Hakarigoto, Ō-sama no Wana manga will all transfer to the Petit Princess magazine.

As previously announced, Tomoko Takakura's Umi no Kenzoku to Itsuwari no Hanayome and Erii Misono 's Tenchi no Kami ni Somuite ended in the last issue of Princess Gold Magazine .

The shojo magazine began in 1979 as a supplement to Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine. The magazine published nine issues every year (with March-April, July-August, and November-December as combined issues), but the magazine switched to a monthly format in 2010. The magazine has hosted stories from creators such as Yasuko Aoike and Seika Nakayama . The magazine specializes in one-shot manga or short stories, but has also hosted long-running series including Aoike's From Eroica with Love , You Higuri 's Cantarella , and Ryoko Shitou 's Bud Boy and Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki II (a sequel to a manga Shitou began in Akita Shoten 's Bonita Comics magazine).

The magazine switched its schedule from publication every month to once every other month in August 2016. It then switched to a digital-only publication in February 2018.

Sources: Akita Shoten, Comic Natalie