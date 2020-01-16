Shirobako Film Reveals Visual, Story, Additional Cast

The official website for the all-new Shirobako movie (Gekijō-ban Shirobako ) project revealed a new visual, story summary, and additional cast on Thursday. Atsushi Tamaru will join the cast as Kyūji Takahashi (name romanization not confirmed).

The film's story is set four years after the events of the original Shirobako anime. Aoi Miyamori keeps busy dealing with the ordinary troubles in her daily work at Musashino Animation. After a morning meeting, Watanabe talks to Aoi and puts her in charge of a new theatrical anime project for the studio. The project has unexpected problems, and Aoi is unsure if the company can proceed with a theatrical anime with its current state of affairs. While dealing with that anxiety, Aoi meets a new colleague named Kaede Miyai (voiced by Ayane Sakura ). She and the MusAni team work together to complete the project.

The film's returning cast members include:

The film will open in Japan on February 29.

The returning staff includes director Tsutomu Mizushima , animation studio P.A. Works , series script supervisor Michiko Yokote , character designer Ponkan8 , animation character designer and chief animation director Kanami Sekiguchi , and production company Infinite .

Music group fhána are performing the theme song "Hoshi o Atsumete" (Gather the Stars).

The original Shirobako television anime focuses primarily on Aoi Miyamori, a production assistant at a fictional anime studio called Musashino Animations. The story follows the daily office life and problems that arise in an animation studio, and the workflow in making an anime. Parallel to that, the show also focuses on Miyamori's friends, who all work or are aiming to work in the anime industry: a key animator, a CG animator, an aspiring voice actress, and a scriptwriter.

The 24-episode anime premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on home video in North America in 2016. The series also received two original video anime episodes in 2015.