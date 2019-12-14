Music Group fhána Performs Shirobako Film's Theme Song

"Hoshi o Atsumete" ship on February 26 as group's 15th new single

The official Twitter account for the music group fhána announced on Saturday that the group is performing the theme song "Hoshi o Atsumete" (Gather the Stars) for the all-new Shirobako movie (Gekijō-ban Shirobako ) project. It will debut on February 26 as the group's 15th new single with the English version of The Ones Within anime's insert song "Code Genius?" and another song. The limited first pressing of the single will include a bonus package with an exclusive illustration.

The film itself will open in theaters throughout Japan on February 29.

Ayane Sakura voices a new character in the film named Kaede Miyai.

The returning staff includes director Tsutomu Mizushima , animation studio P.A. Works , series script supervisor Michiko Yokote , character designer Ponkan8 , animation character designer and chief animation director Kanami Sekiguchi , and production company Infinite . The film also includes a returning cast.

The original Shirobako television anime focuses primarily on Aoi Miyamori, a production assistant at a fictional anime studio called Musashino Animations. The story follows the daily office life and problems that arise in an animation studio, and the workflow in making an anime. Parallel to that, the show also focuses on Miyamori's friends, who all work or are aiming to work in the anime industry: a key animator, a CG animator, an aspiring voice actress, and a scriptwriter.

The 24-episode anime premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on home video in North America in 2016.