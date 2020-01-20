Infinite Dendrogram Anime Casts Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mr. Franklin

The staff of the television anime of Sakon Kaidō 's Infinite Dendrogram light novel series revealed on Monday that Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will play the character Mr. Franklin. The character is a deeply committed mad scientist, a Superior from the Dryfe Imperium, and the Clan Leader of the Imperium's top clan, the Triangle of Wisdom.

The anime premiered on January 9. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles, and it will begin streaming an English dub on January 23.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Utawarerumono , Steins;Gate , Akame ga KILL! ) is directing the anime. Yūichirō Momose ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , My Sister, My Writer ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Nakata ( Utawarerumono , Tears to Tiara ) is adapting character designs for animation, and Kenji Hiramatsu ( Saint Seiya Omega theme song arrangement) is composing the music. NAZ is animating the series. Production ai is handling the backgrounds, and Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director. Aoi Yūki is performing the opening theme song "Unbreakable." Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Reverb."

J-Novel Club is publishing both the original novels and the manga adaptation digitally in English, and it describes the story:

In the year 2043, Infinite Dendrogram, the world's first successful full-dive VRMMO was released. In addition to its ability to perfectly simulate the five senses, along with its many other amazing features, the game promised to offer players a world full of infinite possibilities. Nearly two years later, soon-to-be college freshman, Reiji Mukudori, is finally able to buy a copy of the game and start playing. With some help from his experienced older brother, Shu, and his partner Embryo, Reiji embarks on an adventure into the world of Infinite Dendrogram. Just what will he discover and encounter in this game world known for its incredible realism and infinite possibilities?

Kaidō launched the story in 2015 on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website. Hobby Japan publishes the novels in print with illustrations by Taiki . Kami Imai began drawing the manga adaptation of Kaidō's novel series on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website in 2016. La-na launched a spinoff manga titled Crow Record: Infinite Denrogram Another in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine last May.

Source: Comic Natalie