Fall in Love Like a Comic's Chitose Yagami Launches Ore-sama Kingdom DX Manga

This year's March issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao DX magazine revealed on Monday that Chitose Yagami ( Fall in love like a comic! ) will launch a new manga sequel to Ore-sama Kingdom ( Kings of My Love ) titled Ore-sama Kingdom DX in the magazine's next issue on March 19. The manga's first chapter will include color opening pages, and the magazine issue's front cover will feature the manga.

Yagami launched her Ore-sama Kingdom manga in the main Ciao magazine in 2009, and ended it in June 2014. The 12th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. The manga inspired two anime specials.

The original manga's story centers on Nonoha Nonohara, a young manga artist who just enrolled in a new school. She finds herself surrounded by a group of three "super-cute" guys.

Yagami's will launch another new manga in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine in March. The magazine teased that the story is about three people who meet each other at the same time by fate. They each have a secret.

Viz Media published the two volumes of Yagami's Fall in love like a comic! manga in North America in 2007 and 2008.