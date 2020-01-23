News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 19-25
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Summer Days with Coo, The Morose Mononokean II anime; I Don't Know How to Give Birth!, Kemono Friends a la Carte manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alice & Zoroku Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 21
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 4 BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|January 21
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 4 DVD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|January 21
It's a Family Affair DVD 1 (adult)
|JapanAnime
|US$24.99
|January 20
It's a Family Affair DVD 2 (adult)
|JapanAnime
|US$24.99
|January 20
Monster Musume Steelbok BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|January 21
The Morose Mononokean II BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 21
Summer Days with Coo BD/DVD
|GKIDS
|US$26.99
|January 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Angels of Death Graphic Novel (GN) 9
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 21
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 21
BEASTARS GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 21
Black Lagoon GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 21
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 21
A Certain Magical Index GN 20
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 21
Children of the Whales GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 21
City GN 7
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 21
I Don't Know How to Give Birth! GN
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 21
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 21
Karneval GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|January 21
Kemono Friends a la Carte GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 21
Konohana Kitan GN 7
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 21
Levius/est GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 21
Magical Girl Site GN 11 (adult)
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 21
No Guns Life GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 21
Nurse Hitomi's Monster Infirmary GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 21
Nyankees GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 21
Overlord: Undead King Oh! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 21
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 2 (adult)
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 21
Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$27.99
|January 21
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 36
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
Sorry For My Familiar GN 6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 21
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 21
The Way of the Househusband GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Angels of Death GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 21
BEASTARS GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 21
Black Lagoon GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 21
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
Children of the Whales GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 21
Cosplay Animal GN 10 (adult)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
Defying Kurosaki-san GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
Don't Count Your Tanukis GN 7
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|January 21
Hatsu*Haru GN 1-10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99 each
|January 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
Karneval GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 21
Levius/est GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 21
MabuSasa GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
Magical Girl Site GN 11 (adult)
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 21
My Boss's Kitten GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
My Boy in Blue GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
No Guns Life GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 21
Nurse Hitomi's Monster Infirmary GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 21
Nyankees GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
Overlord: Undead King Oh! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 2 (adult)
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
Somari and the Guardian of the Forest GN 6
|North Star Pictures
|US$6.99
|January 21
Sorry For My Familiar GN 6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 21
Space Brothers GN 34
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 21
The Way of the Househusband GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 21
The Asterisk War Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 21
Strike the Blood Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 20
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 21
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 25
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Fantasy Zone Switch game
|Sega of America
|US$7.99
|January 23
Shinobi Switch game
|Sega of America
|US$7.99
|January 23
Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception PC game
|DMM Games
|US$39.99
|January 23
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth PC game
|DMM Games
|US$39.99
|January 23