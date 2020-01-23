News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 19-25

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Summer Days with Coo, The Morose Mononokean II anime; I Don't Know How to Give Birth!, Kemono Friends a la Carte manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice & Zoroku Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 January 21
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 4 BDCite Viz Media US$44.98 January 21
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 4 DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$39.99 January 21
It's a Family Affair DVD 1 (adult)Please JapanAnime US$24.99 January 20
It's a Family Affair DVD 2 (adult)Cite JapanAnime US$24.99 January 20
Monster Musume Steelbok BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 January 21
The Morose Mononokean II BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 January 21
Summer Days with Coo BD/DVDCite GKIDS US$26.99 January 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Angels of Death Graphic Novel (GN) 9AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 January 21
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 21
BEASTARS GN 4Cite Viz Media US$12.99 January 21
Black Lagoon GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 January 21
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 21
A Certain Magical Index GN 20Cite Yen Press US$12.99 January 21
Children of the Whales GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 January 21
City GN 7Please Vertical US$12.95 January 21
I Don't Know How to Give Birth! GNCite Yen Press US$14.99 January 21
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 5 AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 21
Karneval GN 9Cite Yen Press US$19.99 January 21
Kemono Friends a la Carte GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 January 21
Konohana Kitan GN 7Please Tokyopop US$12.99 January 21
Levius/est GN 2Cite Viz Media US$12.99 January 21
Magical Girl Site GN 11 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 21
No Guns Life GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 21
Nurse Hitomi's Monster Infirmary GN 10Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 21
Nyankees GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 January 21
Overlord: Undead King Oh! GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 21
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 2 (adult)Cite Yen Press US$14.99 January 21
Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$27.99 January 21
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 36Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
Sorry For My Familiar GN 6Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 21
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 January 21
The Way of the Househusband GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Angels of Death GN 9Cite Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 21
BEASTARS GN 4Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 21
Black Lagoon GN 11Cite Viz Media US$8.99 January 21
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
Children of the Whales GN 14Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 21
Cosplay Animal GN 10 (adult)Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
Defying Kurosaki-san GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
Don't Count Your Tanukis GN 7Please Futabasha US$6.99 January 21
Hatsu*Haru GN 1-10Cite Yen Press US$6.99 each January 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Karneval GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 21
Levius/est GN 2Cite Viz Media US$8.99 January 21
MabuSasa GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
Magical Girl Site GN 11 (adult)Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 21
My Boss's Kitten GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
My Boy in Blue GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
No Guns Life GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 21
Nurse Hitomi's Monster Infirmary GN 10Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 21
Nyankees GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Overlord: Undead King Oh! GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 11Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 2 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Somari and the Guardian of the Forest GN 6Please North Star Pictures US$6.99 January 21
Sorry For My Familiar GN 6Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 21
Space Brothers GN 34AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 21
The Way of the Househusband GN 2Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 6Cite Yen Press US$13.99 January 21
The Asterisk War Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 January 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 10Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 21
Strike the Blood Novel 14Cite Yen Press US$13.99 January 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 20
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 21
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 25

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fantasy Zone Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega of America US$7.99 January 23
Shinobi Switch gamePlease Sega of America US$7.99 January 23
Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception PC gameCite DMM Games US$39.99 January 23
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork DMM Games US$39.99 January 23

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 12-18
