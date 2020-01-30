News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 26-February 1

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Boogiepop and Others, SSSS.Gridman anime; Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan BD Discotek Media US$29.95 January 28
Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Collection 4 DVD Discotek Media US$69.95 January 28
Boogiepop and Others BD Funimation US$64.98 January 28
Concrete Revolutio Essentials BD Funimation US$34.98 January 28
Galaxy Express 999: Eternal Fantasy BD Discotek Media US$24.95 January 28
God Mazinger BD Discotek Media US$39.95 January 28
Gundam Reconguista in G the Movie I Perfect Pack BD (import) Bandai Visual US$110.99 January 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 5 DVD Viz Media US$39.99 January 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Limited Edition Set 5 BD Viz Media US$69.99 January 28
Lupin III: Part II Collection 4 DVD Discotek Media US$64.95 January 28
Saiyuki Reload Blast Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 January 28
SSSS.Gridman BD Funimation US$64.98 January 28
SSSS.Gridman Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$84.98 January 28
Tsugumomo Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 January 28
Tsurune BD Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 28
Tsurune Premium Box Set BD Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 January 28
Zoku Owarimonogatari BD Aniplex of America US$74.98 January 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
APOSIMZ Graphic Novel (GN) 4 Vertical US$12.95 January 28
Aoharu x Machine Gun GN 16 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
Bullied Revenge Hypnosis GN (adult) Fakku US$19.95 January is 31
Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 3 (hardcover) Kodansha Comics US$29.99 January 28
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 28
Elfen Lied Omnibus GN 3 Dark Horse US$24.99 January 29
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 6 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
Horimiya GN 13 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
Limit Break! GN (adult) Fakku US$19.95 January is 31
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 28
Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 12 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 28
Murciélago GN 13 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
My Monster Secret GN 19 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 28
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 15 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
The Otaku in 10,000 B.C. GN 2 (adult) Fakku US$19.95 January is 31
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 28
Rose of Versailles GN 1 (hardcover) Udon Entertainment US$38.99 January 28
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 9 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 28
Stravaganza GN 2 Udon Entertainment US$19.99 January 28
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 28
Yokai Girls GN 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 28
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 8 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 28
Zo Zo Zombie GN 6 Yen Press US$11.99 January 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 14 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 28
Aoharu x Machine Gun GN 16 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
Boarding School Juliet GN 14 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 28
Boys Over Flowers Season 2 GN 13 Viz Media US$6.99 January 28
DAYS GN 16 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 28
Discommunication GN 2 J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 29
Drowning Love GN 16 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 28
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 28
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 4 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
Guilty GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 28
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
Horimiya GN 13 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 3 J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 29
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
Love Pistols GN 10 (adult) Viz Media US$6.99 January 28
Love Rush! GN 1-2 Viz Media US$6.99 each January 28
My Monster Secret GN 19 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 28
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 15 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 9 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
Watari-kun's ***** is About to Collapse GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 28
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
Yokai Girls GN 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 28
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 8 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 28
Zo Zo Zombie GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 January 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Goblin Slayer Novel 9 Yen Press US$13.99 January 28
SCP Foundation: Iris Through the Looking Glass Novel 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 28
Toradora! Novel 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 28
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 3 Yen Press US$13.99 January 28
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 January 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 1
Goblin Slayer Novel 9 Yen Press US$7.99 January 28
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 12 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 26
Kokoro Connect Novel 8 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 28
Record of Wortenia Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 27
Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers Novel 1-6 Yen Press US$7.99 each January 28
Toradora! Novel 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 28
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 3 Yen Press US$7.99 January 28
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 1 Yen Press US$7.99 January 28
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 1

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Code Shifter PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC game Arc System Works US$14.99 January 30
Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire PS4, Switch game Chorus Worldwide Games US$13.99 January 30

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Tights Art Book (adult) Fakku US$39.95 January 31
Black Tights Deep Art Book (adult) Fakku US$39.95 January 31
FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy Art Book (hardcover) Dark Horse US$24.99 January 29
