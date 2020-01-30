News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 26-February 1
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Boogiepop and Others, SSSS.Gridman anime; Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|January 28
|Discotek Media
|US$69.95
|January 28
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 28
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|January 28
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|January 28
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|January 28
|Bandai Visual
|US$110.99
|January 28
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|January 28
|Viz Media
|US$69.99
|January 28
|Discotek Media
|US$64.95
|January 28
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 28
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 28
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|January 28
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 28
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 28
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|January 28
|Aniplex of America
|US$74.98
|January 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|January is 31
|Kodansha Comics
|US$29.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|January 29
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|January is 31
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|January is 31
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 28
|Udon Entertainment
|US$38.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 28
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$11.99
|January 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 28
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 28
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 29
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 29
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 1
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 28
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 26
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 28
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 27
|Yen Press
|US$7.99 each
|January 28
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 28
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 28
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 1
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arc System Works
|US$14.99
|January 30
|Chorus Worldwide Games
|US$13.99
|January 30
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fakku
|US$39.95
|January 31
|Fakku
|US$39.95
|January 31
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|January 29