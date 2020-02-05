News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 2-8

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
FLCL Progressive/Alternative, Laughing Under the Clouds anime; The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Im: Great Priest Imhotep manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
AD Police BD Nozomi Entertainment US$29.99 February 4
FLCL Alternative DVD Warner Bros. US$19.99 February 4
FLCL Progressive/Alternative BD Warner Bros. US$44.98 February 4
Garo the Animation Complete Series BD Funimation US$69.98 February 4
Isekai Quartet Season 1 BD Funimation US$34.98 February 4
Laughing Under the Clouds 3-Film Collection BD/DVD Shout! Factory US$26.99 February 4
The Magnificent KOTOBUKI BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 February 4
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Classics BD Funimation US$49.98 February 4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVD Funimation US$64.98 February 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ao Haru Ride Graphic Novel (GN) 9 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
Blue Exorcist GN 23 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
Boarding School Juliet GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 4
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 34 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
Granblue Fantasy GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 4
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 February 4
Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 3 (adult) Yen Press US$12.99 February 4
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 1 Yen Press US$14.99 February 4
Inside Mari GN 6 Denpa US$12.95 February 4
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable GN 4 (hardcover) Viz Media US$19.99 February 4
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 2 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
My Hero Academia GN 23 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
My Hero Academia Smash!! GN 3 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
Parham Itan Tales From Beyond GN 1 Tokyopop US$12.99 February 4
Pleasure and Corruption GN 1 Denpa US$12.95 February 4
RePlay GN Tokyopop US$12.99 February 4
Seraph of the End GN 18 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
Shortcake Cake GN 7 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 3 Yen Press US$14.99 February 4
Takane & Hana GN 13 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
Though You May Burn to Ash GN 6 Yen Press US$12.99 February 4
Twin Star Exorcists GN 17 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
We Never Learn GN 8 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4
Yona of the Dawn GN 22 Viz Media US$9.99 February 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ao Haru Ride GN 9 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Blue Exorcist GN 23 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 2 Futabasha US$6.99 February 4
Drifting Dragons GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 4
The Faraway Paladin GN 2 J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 5
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 34 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Granblue Fantasy GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 4
Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 3 (adult) Yen Press US$6.99 February 4
Infinite Dendrogram GN 3 J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 5
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable GN 4 Viz Media US$10.99 February 4
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 2 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Juliet, You Idiot GN (adult) MediBang! US$6.99 February 4
Let's Kiss in Secret Tomorrow GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 4
Maria x Maria GN 1-5 MediBang! US$5.99 each February 4
Masked Ambition: Death Ballade GN 1 MediBang! US$5.99 February 4
My Hero Academia GN 23 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
My Hero Academia Smash!! GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Our Precious Conversations GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 4
Seraph of the End GN 18 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Shortcake Cake GN 7 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Smile Down the Runway GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 4
Takane & Hana GN 13 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
The Tale of Genji: Dreams at Dawn GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$13.99 each February 4
Though You May Burn to Ash GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 February 4
To Be Next to you GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each February 4
Twin Star Exorcists GN 17 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
To Write Your Words GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 4
We Never Learn GN 8 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Yona of the Dawn GN 22 Viz Media US$6.99 February 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Full Metal Panic! Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 1 (hardcover) J-Novel Club US$29.99 February 4
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 8 J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 4
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord Novel 7 J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 4
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 8 J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 4
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! Novel 7 J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 9 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 2
Isekai Rebuilding Project Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 2
Outer Ragna Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 8

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ Novel 1 Aksys Games US$39.99, US$59.99 (Collector's Edition) February 6

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kingdom BD/DVD Funimation US$34.98 February 4
