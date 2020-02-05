North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 2-8

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun leads Lynzee Loveridge to plunge the mysterious and fascinating depths of the surprisingly deep history behind ghosts that live in the crapper.

― Hey, hey have you heard? Girls have entered the bathroom on the third floor and never returned! Please, you really believe that? It's true. They say the third stall down is haunted. Knock on the door three times...one...two...three.....