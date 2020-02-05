News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 2-8
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
FLCL Progressive/Alternative, Laughing Under the Clouds anime; The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Im: Great Priest Imhotep manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|AD Police BDPlease
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$29.99
|February 4
|FLCL Alternative DVDCite
|Warner Bros.
|US$19.99
|February 4
|FLCL Progressive/Alternative BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Warner Bros.
|US$44.98
|February 4
|Garo the Animation Complete Series BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|February 4
|Isekai Quartet Season 1 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|February 4
|Laughing Under the Clouds 3-Film Collection BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.99
|February 4
|The Magnificent KOTOBUKI BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|February 4
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Classics BDCite
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|February 4
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ao Haru Ride Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Blue Exorcist GN 23Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Boarding School Juliet GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 34Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Granblue Fantasy GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 4
|The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 4
|Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 3 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 4
|Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 4
|Inside Mari GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|February 4
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 4
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|My Hero Academia GN 23AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|My Hero Academia Smash!! GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Parham Itan Tales From Beyond GN 1Cite
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 4
|Pleasure and Corruption GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|February 4
|RePlay GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 4
|Seraph of the End GN 18Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Shortcake Cake GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 4
|Takane & Hana GN 13Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Though You May Burn to Ash GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 4
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|We Never Learn GN 8Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Yona of the Dawn GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ao Haru Ride GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Blue Exorcist GN 23Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Drifting Dragons GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 4
|The Faraway Paladin GN 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 5
|Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 34AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Granblue Fantasy GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 3 (adult)Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Infinite Dendrogram GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 5
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Juliet, You Idiot GN (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|MediBang!
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Let's Kiss in Secret Tomorrow GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Maria x Maria GN 1-5Cite
|MediBang!
|US$5.99 each
|February 4
|Masked Ambition: Death Ballade GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|MediBang!
|US$5.99
|February 4
|My Hero Academia GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|My Hero Academia Smash!! GN 3Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Our Precious Conversations GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Seraph of the End GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Shortcake Cake GN 7Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Smile Down the Runway GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Takane & Hana GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|The Tale of Genji: Dreams at Dawn GN 10Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99 each
|February 4
|Though You May Burn to Ash GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 4
|To Be Next to you GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|February 4
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 17Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|To Write Your Words GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 4
|We Never Learn GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Yona of the Dawn GN 22Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Full Metal Panic! Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 1 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|February 4
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 4
|If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord Novel 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 4
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 4
|The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 9Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Isekai Rebuilding Project Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Outer Ragna Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 8
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ Novel 1Cite
|Aksys Games
|US$39.99, US$59.99 (Collector's Edition)
|February 6
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Kingdom BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|February 4