North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 9-15
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Beyblade Burst Turbo, Fruits Basket anime; Citrus+, Scarlet manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Beyblade Burst Turbo Season 3 DVD
|Cinedigm
|US$24.97
|February 11
Endride Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|February 11
Fruits Basket Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 11
Fruits Basket Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|February 11
Grave of the Fireflies Steelbook BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|February 11
ReLIFE: Final Arc Classics BD
|Funimation
|US$19.98
|February 11
Unbreakable Machine-Doll Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|February 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Androgynous Boyfriend Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 11
Beyond the Clouds GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 11
The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice GN (adult)
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 11
Citrus+ GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 11
Disney Manga: Descendants — Dizzy's New Fortune GN
|Tokyopop
|US$15.99
|February 11
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 8 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 11
Given GN 1 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 11
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 35
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 11
Kase-san and... Yamada GN
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 11
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 5
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 11
A Man & His Cat GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 11
My Brother's Husband Omnibus GN
|Pantheon
|US$29.95
|February 11
Our Wonderful Days GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 11
Scarlet GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 11
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 11
Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs GN (hardcover)
|Dark Horse
|US$19.99
|February 12
What's Michael?: Fatcat Collection GN 1
|Dark Horse
|US$19.99
|February 12
World's End Harem: Fantasia GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 12
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 11
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
1122: For a Happy Marriage GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 11
All Out!! GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 11
APOSIMZ GN 3-4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99 each
|February 11
Bakemonogatari GN 2
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|February 11
The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice GN (adult)
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 11
CITY GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|February 11
Cooking with Wild Game GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 11
Don't Count Your Tanukis GN 8
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|February 11
The Dorm of Love and Secrets GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 11
Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 11
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 11
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 12
Given GN 1 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
The Golden Sheep GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|February 11
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 35
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
Kase-san and... Yamada GN
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 11
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 5
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|February 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
Legend of the Rainbow GN 4
|K.K. HarperCollins Japan
|US$4.99
|February 11
The Prince's Romance Gambit GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 11
My Wife Is an Alpha GN (adult)
|MediBang!
|US$6.99
|February 11
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 11
Our Wonderful Days GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 11
Scarlet GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 11
A Side Character's Love Story GN 1
|North Star Pictures
|US$6.99
|February 11
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 6-7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99 each
|February 11
That Blue Summer GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 11
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 11
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bloom Into You: Regarding Saeki Sayaka Novel 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 11
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 11
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 11
Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 15
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 9
Teogonia Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 15
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl — Gold Switch game
|Level-5
|US$49.99
|February 14
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition PS4, PC game
|CAPCOM
|US$29.99
|February 14
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC game
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$59.99
|February 14
Yakuza 5 Remastered (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) PS4 game
|Sega
|US$59.99 (collection)
|February 11
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Art of Mana Artbook (hardcover)
|Dark Horse
|US$39.99
|February 11
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1 BD
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|February 11