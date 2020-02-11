North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 9-15

News
Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Beyblade Burst Turbo Season 3 DVDPlease Cinedigm US$24.97 February 11
Endride Essentials BDCite Funimation US$34.98 February 11
Fruits Basket Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 February 11
Fruits Basket Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$84.98 February 11
Grave of the Fireflies Steelbook BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 February 11
ReLIFE: Final Arc Classics BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$19.98 February 11
Unbreakable Machine-Doll Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 February 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Androgynous Boyfriend Graphic Novel (GN) 1Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 11
Beyond the Clouds GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 11
The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice GN (adult)Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 11
Citrus+ GN 1Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 11
Disney Manga: Descendants — Dizzy's New Fortune GNAnimeNewsNetwork Tokyopop US$15.99 February 11
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 8 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 11
Given GN 1 (adult)Cite Viz Media US$12.99 February 11
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 35AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 11
Kase-san and... Yamada GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 11
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 5Cite Vertical US$12.95 February 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 11
A Man & His Cat GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 11
My Brother’s Husband Omnibus GNCite Pantheon US$29.95 February 11
Our Wonderful Days GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 11
Scarlet GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 11
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 2Cite Viz Media US$9.99 February 11
Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs GN (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse US$19.99 February 12
What's Michael?: Fatcat Collection GN 1Please Dark Horse US$19.99 February 12
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 2Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 12
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 February 11

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
1122: For a Happy Marriage GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 11
All Out!! GN 12Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 11
APOSIMZ GN 3-4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$7.99 each February 11
Bakemonogatari GN 2Please Vertical US$7.99 February 11
The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice GN (adult)Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 11
CITY GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$7.99 February 11
Cooking with Wild Game GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 11
Don't Count Your Tanukis GN 8Cite Futabasha US$6.99 February 11
The Dorm of Love and Secrets GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 11
Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 11
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 7Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 11
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 12
Given GN 1 (adult)Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
The Golden Sheep GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$7.99 February 11
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 35AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Kase-san and... Yamada GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 11
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 5Cite Vertical US$7.99 February 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Legend of the Rainbow GN 4Please K.K. HarperCollins Japan US$4.99 February 11
The Prince's Romance Gambit GN 6Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 11
My Wife Is an Alpha GN (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork MediBang! US$6.99 February 11
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 11
Our Wonderful Days GN 2Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 11
Scarlet GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 11
A Side Character's Love Story GN 1Please North Star Pictures US$6.99 February 11
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 6-7Cite Yen Press US$6.99 each February 11
That Blue Summer GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 11
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 11
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 2Cite Viz Media US$14.99 February 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bloom Into You: Regarding Saeki Sayaka Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 11
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 11

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$7.99 February 11
Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 15
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 9
Teogonia Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 15

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl — Gold Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Level-5 US$49.99 February 14
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition PS4, PC gamePlease CAPCOM US$29.99 February 14
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gamePlease KOEI Tecmo America US$59.99 February 14
Yakuza 5 Remastered (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) PS4 gameCite Sega US$59.99 (collection) February 11

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Art of Mana Artbook (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse US$39.99 February 11
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 February 11
