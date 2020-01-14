News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 12-18

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Price of Smiles, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka anime; Persona 5, Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Clockwork Planet Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 January 14
Dragon Ball Super Part 10 BD Funimation US$44.98 January 14
Dragon Ball Super Part 10 DVD Funimation US$39.98 January 14
Gamers! Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 January 14
Gotta Fuck 'Em All 2 DVD (adult) Adult Source Media US$24.99 January 14
Knight's & Magic Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 January 14
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka BD Funimation US$64.98 January 14
The Price of Smiles BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 January 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Case Closed Graphic Novel (GN) 73 Viz Media US$9.99 January 14
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 January 14
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 8 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 14
Hina Matsuri GN 6 One Peace Books US$11.95 January 14
Hitorijime My Hero GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 14
If I Could Reach You GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 14
Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 4 Vertical US$34.95 January 14
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GN 6 Viz Media US$9.99 January 14
Liquor and Cigarettes GN (adult) Viz Media US$12.99 January 14
Persona 5 GN 1 Viz Media US$9.99 January 14
Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 6 Viz Media US$4.99 January 14
Shigeru Mizuki's Kitaro: The Trial of Kitaro GN 4 Drawn & Quarterly US$15.95 January 14
Splatoon GN 8 Viz Media US$9.99 January 14
Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker GN Viz Media US$14.99 January 14
To Love Ru Darkness GN 14 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 14
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches omnibus GN 21-22 Kodansha Comics US$16.99 January 14
Yo-kai Watch GN 13 Viz Media US$9.99 January 14
Yowamushi Pedal GN 13 Yen Press US$23.99 January 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
1122: For a Happy Marriage GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
Ace of Diamond GN 24 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
Case Closed GN 73 Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Domestic Girlfriend GN 23 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 January 14
Drifting Net Café GN 5 (adult) Futabasha US$6.99 January 14
Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
GE - Good Ending GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
Giant Killing GN 18 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 8 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 14
Hitorijime My Hero GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
If I Could Reach You GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 4 Vertical US$34.95 January 14
Liquor and Cigarettes GN (adult) Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Persona 5 GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Shadow Student Council Vice President Gives Her All GN Yen Press US$6.99 January 14
Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker GN Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 14
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches omnibus GN 21-22 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 14
Yo-kai Watch GN 13 Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Yowamushi Pedal GN 13 Yen Press US$12.99 January 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord Novel 9 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 12
Infinite Stratos Novel 11 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 13
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 5 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 14
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 8 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 13
The Underdog of the Eight Greater Tribes Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 14

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX PS4, Switch, PC game KOEI Tecmo America US$39.99 January 14
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack PS4, Switch, PC game KOEI Tecmo America US$89.99 January 14
Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX PS4, Switch, PC game KOEI Tecmo America US$39.99 January 14
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX PS4, Switch, PC game KOEI Tecmo America US$39.99 January 14
CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! Switch game Bushiroad US$9.99 January 14
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot PS4, Xbox One, PC game Bandai Namco Entertainment America US$59.99, US$84.99 (Deluxe Edition), US$94.99 (Ultimate Edition), US$199.99 (Collector's Edition) January 17
Orangeblood PC game PLAYISM US$19.99 January 14
Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore Switch game Nintendo US$59.99 January 17
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls PC game XSEED Games US$14.99 January 15

