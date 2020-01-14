News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 12-18
The Price of Smiles, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka anime; Persona 5, Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Clockwork Planet Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 14
Dragon Ball Super Part 10 BD
|Funimation
|US$44.98
|January 14
Dragon Ball Super Part 10 DVD
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|January 14
Gamers! Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 14
Gotta Fuck 'Em All 2 DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.99
|January 14
Knight's & Magic Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 14
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 14
The Price of Smiles BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|January 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Case Closed Graphic Novel (GN) 73
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 14
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 14
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 8
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 14
Hina Matsuri GN 6
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|January 14
Hitorijime My Hero GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 14
If I Could Reach You GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 14
Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 4
|Vertical
|US$34.95
|January 14
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 14
Liquor and Cigarettes GN (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 14
Persona 5 GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 14
Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$4.99
|January 14
Shigeru Mizuki's Kitaro: The Trial of Kitaro GN 4
|Drawn & Quarterly
|US$15.95
|January 14
Splatoon GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 14
Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker GN
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 14
To Love Ru Darkness GN 14
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 14
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches omnibus GN 21-22
|Kodansha Comics
|US$16.99
|January 14
Yo-kai Watch GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 14
Yowamushi Pedal GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|January 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
1122: For a Happy Marriage GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
Ace of Diamond GN 24
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
Case Closed GN 73
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
Domestic Girlfriend GN 23
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 14
Drifting Net Café GN 5 (adult)
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|January 14
Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
GE - Good Ending GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
Giant Killing GN 18
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 8
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 14
Hitorijime My Hero GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
If I Could Reach You GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 4
|Vertical
|US$34.95
|January 14
Liquor and Cigarettes GN (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
Persona 5 GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
Shadow Student Council Vice President Gives Her All GN
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 14
Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker GN
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 14
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches omnibus GN 21-22
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 14
Yo-kai Watch GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
Yowamushi Pedal GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 12
Infinite Stratos Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 13
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 14
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 13
The Underdog of the Eight Greater Tribes Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 14
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX PS4, Switch, PC game
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$39.99
|January 14
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack PS4, Switch, PC game
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$89.99
|January 14
Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX PS4, Switch, PC game
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$39.99
|January 14
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX PS4, Switch, PC game
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$39.99
|January 14
CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! Switch game
|Bushiroad
|US$9.99
|January 14
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot PS4, Xbox One, PC game
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|US$59.99, US$84.99 (Deluxe Edition), US$94.99 (Ultimate Edition), US$199.99 (Collector's Edition)
|January 17
Orangeblood PC game
|PLAYISM
|US$19.99
|January 14
Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore Switch game
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|January 17
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls PC game
|XSEED Games
|US$14.99
|January 15
