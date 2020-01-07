North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 5-11

News
Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk Complete Series BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 January 7
Black Clover Season 2 Part 2 BD/DVDCite Funimation US$54.98 January 7
A Certain Magical Index Season 3 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 January 7
Dagashi Kashi Season 2 Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$24.98 January 7
ENDRO! Complete Series BDCite Funimation US$64.98 January 7
The Girl in Twilight BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 January 7
Hinomaru Sumo Part 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 January 7
Pokémon - Diamond and Pearl: Battle Dimension Complete Collection DVDCite Viz Media US$44.98 January 7
Space Dandy Complete Series Classics BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$49.98 January 7
Spice & Wolf Complete Series BDPlease Funimation US$49.98 January 7
Yu-Yu Hakusho Season 3 Steelbook BDCite Funimation US$49.98 January 7
Zombie Land Saga Season 1 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 January 7
Zombie Land Saga Season 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$84.98 January 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Graphic Novel (GN) 8Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 7
Animeta! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 7
Anonymous Noise GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
Bakemonogatari GN 2Cite Vertical US$12.95 January 7
Black Clover GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
Chio's School Road GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 7
Daytime Shooting Star GN 4Cite Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
Don't Call Me Dirty GNPlease Tokyopop US$12.99 January 7
Dr. Stone GN 9Cite Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 7
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 7
Haikyu!! GN 36Cite Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
The Promised Neverland GN 13Cite Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 7
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 7
Tales of Berseria GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 7
Tomo-chan is a Girl! GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accidental Love GN (adult)Please MediBang! US$7.99 January 7
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 8Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 7
Animeta! GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 8
Anonymous Noise GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Black Clover GN 19Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Chio's School Road GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 January 7
Daytime Shooting Star GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 10Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Dr. Stone GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 7
Haikyu!! GN 36Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Harem Days The Seven-Starred Country GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Akita Publishing US$4.99 January 7
An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 12Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Legend of the Rainbow GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork K.K. HarperCollins Japan US$4.99 January 7
Love Only You GN (adult)Please MediBang! US$7.99 January 7
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! GN 3Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 8
Marginal Operation GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 8
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 7
The Promised Neverland GN 13Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 36AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 7
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Tales of Berseria GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 7

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork/font> J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 7
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero Novel 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 January 7
Full Metal Panic! Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 1 (hardcover)Cite J-Novel Club US$29.99 January 7
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 7
Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 January 7
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 4Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 7
Sword Art Online Novel 18AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 January 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Demon Lord, Retry! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 11
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 7
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 18AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 7
Otherside Picnic Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 11
Sword Art Online Novel 18Cite Yen Press US$7.99 January 7
There Was No Secret Evil-Fighting Organization (srsly?!), So I Made One MYSELF! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 5

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC gamePlease CAPCOM US$39.99, US$49.99 (Digital Deluxe) January 9

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Neon Genesis Evangelion TV Animation Production Art Collection Artbook (hardcover)Cite Udon Entertainment US$39.99 January 7
PERSONA 5 the Animation The Artworks Material BookAnimeNewsNetwork PIE International US$39.95 January 7
