News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 5-11
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Girl in Twilight, Hinomaru Sumo anime; Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City!, My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk Complete Series BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|January 7
|Black Clover Season 2 Part 2 BD/DVDCite
|Funimation
|US$54.98
|January 7
|A Certain Magical Index Season 3 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 7
|Dagashi Kashi Season 2 Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|January 7
|ENDRO! Complete Series BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 7
|The Girl in Twilight BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|January 7
|Hinomaru Sumo Part 1 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 7
|Pokémon - Diamond and Pearl: Battle Dimension Complete Collection DVDCite
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|January 7
|Space Dandy Complete Series Classics BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|January 7
|Spice & Wolf Complete Series BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|January 7
|Yu-Yu Hakusho Season 3 Steelbook BDCite
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|January 7
|Zombie Land Saga Season 1 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 7
|Zombie Land Saga Season 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|January 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Graphic Novel (GN) 8Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Animeta! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Anonymous Noise GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Bakemonogatari GN 2Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 7
|Black Clover GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Chio's School Road GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 4Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Don't Call Me Dirty GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Dr. Stone GN 9Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Haikyu!! GN 36Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|The Promised Neverland GN 13Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Tales of Berseria GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Tomo-chan is a Girl! GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accidental Love GN (adult)Please
|MediBang!
|US$7.99
|January 7
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 8Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Animeta! GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 8
|Anonymous Noise GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Black Clover GN 19Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Chio's School Road GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 10Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Dr. Stone GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Haikyu!! GN 36Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Harem Days The Seven-Starred Country GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Akita Publishing
|US$4.99
|January 7
|An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 12Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Legend of the Rainbow GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|K.K. HarperCollins Japan
|US$4.99
|January 7
|Love Only You GN (adult)Please
|MediBang!
|US$7.99
|January 7
|The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! GN 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 8
|Marginal Operation GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 8
|My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 7
|The Promised Neverland GN 13Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN 36AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 7
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Tales of Berseria GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 7
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork/font>
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Full Metal Panic! Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 1 (hardcover)Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|January 7
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 4Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Sword Art Online Novel 18AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Demon Lord, Retry! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 11
|Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 7
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 18AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Otherside Picnic Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 11
|Sword Art Online Novel 18Cite
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 7
|There Was No Secret Evil-Fighting Organization (srsly?!), So I Made One MYSELF! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 5
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99, US$49.99 (Digital Deluxe)
|January 9
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Neon Genesis Evangelion TV Animation Production Art Collection Artbook (hardcover)Cite
|Udon Entertainment
|US$39.99
|January 7
|PERSONA 5 the Animation The Artworks Material BookAnimeNewsNetwork
|PIE International
|US$39.95
|January 7