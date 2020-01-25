HIDIVE to Stream 'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II' OVA Starting on January 29

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will stream the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II original video anime starting on January 29. The company will stream the OVA in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, the Netherlands, Turkey, the Middle East, and Scandinavia (specific territories are available on HIDIVE 's website).

Sentai Filmworks describes the OVA :

Bell and the gang found themselves in a hot spring at the end of their last adventure, and this time they're ready for a little R&R at the beach! Hestia, Lili and Haruhime waste no time trying to win Bell over with their charms and run into unexpected competition once Ais crashes the party. However, the usually stoic sword maiden is acting surprisingly carefree...

The project is a spinoff from the second anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and illustrator's Suzuhito Yasuda 's light novel series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? . The story is set before the upcoming third season, which will premiere this summer.

The OVA will ship in Japan on January 29, and will include a clear case featuring illustrations by character designer Shigeki Kimoto , a new text story by Ōmori, an exclusive booklet, a CD with Ais' character song, and the clean ending sequence. Yuka Iguchi is contributing the opening theme song "Hello to Dream." Saori Ōnishi is performing the ending theme song "Tropica☆Vacation."

HIDIVE also began streaming the subtitled and dubbed versions of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film on Friday . Sentai Filmworks released the film on home video on October 22.

Thanks to cheangelcazares for the news tip.

Source: HIDIVE (link 2)