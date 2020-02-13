GKIDS Announces New English Dub Cast for Satoshi Kon's Tokyo Godfathers Film

4K restoration screens in U.S. on March 9, 11

GKIDS announced the cast of the its new English dub of Satoshi Kon 's Tokyo Godfathers film on Thursday.

The cast includes:

GKIDS describes the film's story:

In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people's lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together.

GKIDS and Fathom Events will screen a 4K restoration of the film in the United States with English subtitles on March 9 and with the new English dub on March 11. The screenings will be held at 7:00 p.m. local time.

GKIDS describes the film's story:

In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people's lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together.

The anime film premiered in Japan in November 2003. Columbia Tristar opened the film in the United States in December of that year. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film on DVD in North America in 2004.

KON'STONE announced on January 8 that Tokyo Godfathers is inspiring a stage play that will begin its run at the New National Theater Tokyo in May 2021.

GKIDS and Shout! Factory released a remaster of Kon's Perfect Blue anime film on a Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo pack on March 26. GKIDS and Fathom Events screened the film in 500 U.S. theaters for two days in September 2018. The screenings earned US$420,881 at the box office.

Source: Email correspondence