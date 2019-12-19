GKIDS to Release Tokyo Godfathers Anime Film With 4K Restoration, New Dub

GKIDS announced on Thursday that it has acquired the North American theatrical and home entertainment distribution rights for Satoshi Kon 's anime film Tokyo Godfathers . The company will release the film with a 4K restoration with a new English dub and subtitles in early 2020.

GKIDS describes the film's story:

In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people's lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together.

The film premiered in Japan in November 2003. Columbia Tristar opened the film in the United States in December of that year. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film on DVD in North America in 2004.

GKIDS and Shout! released Kon's Perfect Blue anime film on a Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo pack on March 26. GKIDS and Fathom Events screened the film in 500 U.S. theaters for two days in September 2018. The screenings earned US$420,881 at the box office.

