Crunchyroll to Stream 'The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?,' My Next Life As a Villainess, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2, 'So I'm a Spider, So What?' Anime

Crunchyroll announced during its Anime Awards ceremony on Saturday that it will stream the following anime: The 8th son? Are you kidding me? , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , the second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , and So I'm a Spider, So What? .



The television anime of Y.A. 's Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? ) light novel series will premiere in April. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Shingo Ichinomiya, a 25-year-old man working at a firm company, while thinking of tomorrow's busy working day, goes to sleep. However, when he woke up, he found himself in a room unknown to him and realized that he is inside a 6-years-old body, taking over his body and mind. He soon learns from the memories of the boy that the boy was born as the youngest child of a poor noble family living in a back country. Having no administrative skill, he can't do anything to manage the vast land his family has. Fortunately, he is blessed with a very rare talent, the talent of magic. Unfortunately, while his talent could bring prosperity to his family, in his situation it only brought disaster. This is the story of the boy, Wendelin Von Benno Baumeister, opening his own path in a harsh world.

Tatsuo Miura (episode director for Kaiketsu Zorori , Mahō no Princess Minky Momo: Yume o Dakishimete , Okusama wa Maho Shojo ) is directing the series at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Fuzichoco is credited as the original character designer, and Keiji Tanabe ( Caligula , Good Luck Girl! ) is adapting those designs for animation. Takeshi Miyamoto ( Trickster script, Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film screenplay) is handling the series composition. Catherina Ancient Music Ensemble , which plays Middle Ages-era and Renaissance-era European instruments, will perform music for the anime. Minako Seki ( Kingdom both seasons, Black Clover ) is also composing music for the anime.



The anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novel series will premiere in April on MBS , Tokyo MX , BS11 , J Tele, and other channels. Crunchyroll will stream it in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Wealthy heiress Katarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life. It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life... but she's been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist's romances! The best ending the game has for Katarina is exile, and the worst, death! She'll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future! The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! ) is directing the series at SILVER LINK . Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Miwa Oshima ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) is adapting Nami Hidaka 's character designs for animation. angela are performing the opening theme song "Shōjo no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!" (There Isn't Just One Route for a Girl!), and Shouta Aoi is performing the ending theme song "Bad End."

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels in English.



The second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will premiere this fall, and Crunchyroll will stream it in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. The anime studio 8-Bit is returning for the new season.

The television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub.

The manga has also inspired two original anime DVDs (OADs) along with three more upcoming OADs. The first OAD shipped with the 12th volume of the manga on July 9. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the OAD on the same day. The second OAD shipped in Japan with the manga's 13th volume on December 4, and Crunchyroll and Funimation also streamed that OAD on the same day.

The three new OADs will be bundled with the manga's 14th, 15th, and 16th volumes. The first new OAD will be bundled with the 14th manga volume on March 27. The 15th and 16th manga volumes (with their accompanying OADs) will ship on July 9 and November 9.



The television anime of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels will premiere this year, and Crunchyroll is streaming it in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The novels take place in a world where the hero and the demon king are locked in a continuous dispute. Their grand magic crosses into another world, and ends up exploding in a classroom, killing the students inside. The students are then reincarnated into a fantasy world. The protagonist, who has the lowest position in the class, is reincarnated as a one-meter-long monster spider. But she accepts this fate and adapts to her new life and situation quickly. The story follows the protagonist as she survives in this new world.

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 12th novel volume on January 10. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.

Yen Press is releasing the novels and the manga in English.



Source: Email correspondence