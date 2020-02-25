Tsugumomo Anime Season 2's 2nd Promo Video Unveils More Cast, April 5 Debut

The official website for the Tsugumomo television anime posted the second promotional video and second key visual for Tsugu Tsugumomo , the series' second season, on Tuesday. The video announces more cast members and the April 5 premiere for the season, and it also previews AŌP 's opening theme song "Kaze Fukeba Tsukiyo no Hate ni" (When the Wind Blows, It Reaches the End of the Moonlit Night).





The newly announced cast members are:

Kaede Yuasa as the pillow tsugumomo Bakura

as the pillow tsugumomo Bakura Sora Tokui as the flute tsugumomo Kyōka



The second season will premiere on April 5 on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels, and then run on BS Fuji and Chukyo TV .

The staff from the anime's first season are returning for the second season. The new cast members also include:

The 12-episode first season premiered in April 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Funimation released the anime on home video with "a combination of uncensored and TV broadcast materials based on what was available from the licensor" last May.

Ryōichi Kuraya (episode director and storyboard artist for A Town Where You Live , Overlord , Ai: Tenchi Muyo! ) directed and handled the series composition at Zero-G ( Battery the Animation , Piace: Watashi no Italian ). Kiyotaka Nakahara ( Persona 4 The Animation ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director, and Masaaki Sakurai ( Devil Survivor 2 The Animation , Hayate the Combat Butler ) also served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Naruto Shippūden ) composed the music at Pony Canyon .

Haruka Tōjō will perform the anime's ending theme song "Haru, Kanade" (Play in Spring).

JManga published the first two volumes of the manga digitally in English before the site ended service in 2013, and it describes the series:

Kazuya Kagami's most treasured possession in the world is the obi left to him by his late mother. The scent of cherry-blossoms infused into it helps him through his day - but he never expected it to save his life, becoming a beautiful kimono-clad girl who calls herself an "artifact spirit." Her name is Kiriha, tsukumogami of the sash, who naturally moves in with him, as he is her "owner." Throw in Chisato, his bespectacled friend, an overprotective older sister who wants to take baths with him, a busty priestess, a seductive sorceress named Kokuyoura, and Kazuya's life has just gotten a lot more...interesting.

Yoshikazu Hamada launched the original manga in Futabasha 's COMIC SEED ! web manga magazine in 2007, and the series switched to the WEB Comic High! online magazine in 2008 when COMIC SEED ! ceased publication. The manga then switched again to Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine, where it now serializes. The manga's 24th volume bundled an original video anime when it shipped on January 22.