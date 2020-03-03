Girls x Heroine's Girls2 Group Gets Girl Gaku TV Anime on April 6

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that the Girls² (pronounced "Girls Girls") performance group will have a television anime titled Girl Gaku ~Sei Girls Square Gakuin~ (Girl School ~Holy Girls Square Academy~) that will premiere in TV Tokyo 's Oha-sta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program on April 6.

The nine-member of Girls² group consists of some cast members from the Girls x Heroine Series tokusatsu (special-effects) television franchise . The group released their first song last June. (The franchise also inspired another group of cast members called mirage².)

The anime is set in Holy Girls Square Academy, an academy for training pro star performers. The anime will focus on students who aim to participate in the academy's annual big event, the Girls' Arena. The Girls² members will play themselves in the anime.

Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is the chief director, while Norihito Takahashi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts episode director) is the director at OLM and Wit Studio . Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Love Live! , Land of the Lustrous ) is the animation supervisor. Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Blood+ , Atom The Beginning ) is in charge of series scripts.

Source: Comic Natalie