Naruto: Slugfest Smartphone Game Launches in Spring

Mars Games releases GameSamba's 3D MMORPG for iOS, Android

Mars Games announced on Wednesday that it will release GameSamba's Naruto : Slugfest smartphone game for iOS and Android devices this spring. The game will be free to download and include optional in-app purchases. Pre-registration offering in-game rewards also launched on Wednesday.

Mars Games stated that the game is the "first-ever 3D MMORPG Naruto mobile game." The company describes the game:

Naruto : Slugfest lets players step into Naruto's anime world, brought to life in a rich 3D open world rendering that encourages players to explore in every nook and cranny as well as experiencing animated in-game cutscenes with the original voice actors. As Naruto returns home to the Hidden Leaf Village after training with Jiraiya, he is ready for action, allowing players to immerse themselves in the journey of Naruto fighting alongside his friends as they travel through the Shippuden Arcs. The story can be enjoyed with others using the game's Running Commentary function to leave comments and reactions for other players.

The game includes four character classes: Earth Keeper, Blazing Lotus, Thunder Assassin, and Wind Shooter. The game's Partner and Recruitment System lets players recruit their favorite characters from the franchise as allies. Missions include the Story Mission inspired by the Naruto Shippūden story, Team Missions, Chunin Missions, Ninja Scrolls, Tower Missions, and guild wars. The game features "advanced cartoon rendering in an anime style."

The game's official YouTube channel began streaming a trailer on December 17.

The franchise's Japanese rights holders are supervising the game. Representatives from Japanese publisher Shueisha , TV Tokyo Corporation, and the anime's Studio Pierrot attended the Hong Kong press conference that announced the game in July.

GameSamba previously partnered with Funimation , Chinese game developer NGames Interactive, and Japanese publisher Kodansha to release the Fairy Tail : Hero's Journey browser game. The company also announced in February 2016 that it was collaborating on a separate Fairy Tail mobile game. The same partnership released the Tokyo Ghoul : Dark Water smartphone game in January 2018.

Source: Press release