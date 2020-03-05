Bleach Creator Kubo Tite's New Work to be Unveiled in Live Stream on March 21

Event will have Japanese, English streams; announcement originally scheduled for AnimeJapan

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine editors announced on Friday that the " Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Work Presentation" stage presentation, previously scheduled for the canceled AnimeJapan 2020, will now instead be a live-streamed event. The event is still scheduled for March 21 at 9:45 a.m. Japan Time (March 20 at 8:45 p.m. ET). The organizers of AnimeJapan 2020 canceled the convention due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness.

The event will have both a Japanese live stream on the Jump Channel YouTube channel, and an English live stream on the Shonen Jump YouTube channel.

The original stage presentation would have had voice actors Masakazu Morita and Ryotaro Okiayu , Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano , and America Zarigani comedy duo member Yoshiyuki Hirai appearing, but the new announcement did not mention if these guests will still appear.

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print. The franchise has also inspired games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

Kubo most recently provided character designs for the Shin Sakura Taisen ("Project Sakura Wars" in English) video game.