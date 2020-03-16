Yūma Suzu Ends Koi ni Koisuru Yukari-chan Spinoff Manga in Next Chapter

Manga creator Yūma Suzu announced on their Twitter account last Thursday that the Koi ni Koisuru Yukari-chan (Yukari-chan is In Love With Love) manga will end in the next issue of Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine on April 11.

The manga is a spinoff of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san manga, centering on Takagi and Nishikata's classmate, who imagines the romantic relationship between Takagi and Nishikata.

The manga was one of two spinoffs to the original manga that won the "Takagi-san Cup" contest by Gessan , which allowed manga creators to submit proposals for spinoffs for the manga (the other manga was Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san ). Suzu launched Koi ni Koisuru Yukari-chan in Gessan in July 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume last December.

Yamamoto launched the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016.

The Teasing Master Takagi-san manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. This anime also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The anime also had a second season that premiered in Japan last July. Netflix debuted the anime outside Japan last December.

Shogakukan published the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga's 13th compiled book volume on March 12. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.