News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The live-action film of film adaptation of Naoshi Arakawa's Your Lie in April (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso) manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m., and it earned a 5.6% rating.
Sensei! ...Suki ni Natte mo Ii desu ka? (Teacher! ...Is it All Right For Me to Like You?), the live-action film of Kazune Kawahara's Sensei! manga, aired on TBS on Monday, March 9 at 2:05 a.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 15 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.9% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 15 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 15 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 14 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 14 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|6.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 14 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|5.8
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|March 15 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|5.0
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|March 15 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|4.7
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|March 14 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.1
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|March 13 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.5
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|March 15 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)