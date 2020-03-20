Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 9-15

News
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action Your Lie in April, Sensei! films earn 5.6%, 0.8% ratings

The live-action film of film adaptation of Naoshi Arakawa's Your Lie in April (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso) manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m., and it earned a 5.6% rating.

Sensei! ...Suki ni Natte mo Ii desu ka? (Teacher! ...Is it All Right For Me to Like You?), the live-action film of Kazune Kawahara's Sensei! manga, aired on TBS on Monday, March 9 at 2:05 a.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 15 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.9% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 15 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 15 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.4
Detective Conan NTV March 14 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 14 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 6.3
Doraemon TV Asahi March 14 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 5.8
One Piece Fuji TV March 15 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 5.0
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV March 15 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 4.7
My Hero Academia NTV March 14 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.1
Soreike! Anpanman NTV March 13 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.5
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi March 15 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

