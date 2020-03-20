Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 9-15

The live-action film of film adaptation of Naoshi Arakawa 's Your Lie in April ( Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso ) manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m., and it earned a 5.6% rating.

Sensei! ...Suki ni Natte mo Ii desu ka? (Teacher! ...Is it All Right For Me to Like You?), the live-action film of Kazune Kawahara 's Sensei! manga, aired on TBS on Monday, March 9 at 2:05 a.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 15 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.9% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.7% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)