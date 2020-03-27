News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 16-22
Chihayafuru: Musubi, the third live-action film based on Yuki Suetsugu's Chihayafuru manga, aired on NTV on Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m., and it earned a 3.7% rating.
Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Curry Naru Jiken, the first film in the Oshiri Tantei (Butt Detective) anime franchise, aired on NHK Educational on Friday, March 20 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 2.8% rating.
Last week's finale episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 22 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 19.6% rating.
Last week's finale episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 15.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 22 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|11.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 21 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 22 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.5
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|March 21 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|3.9
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|March 21 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|March 22 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 21 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.7
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|March 22 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.7
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 21 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|March 22 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.5
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)