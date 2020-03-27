Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 16-22

News
3rd live-action Chihayafuru film earns 3.7% rating

Chihayafuru: Musubi, the third live-action film based on Yuki Suetsugu's Chihayafuru manga, aired on NTV on Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m., and it earned a 3.7% rating.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Curry Naru Jiken, the first film in the Oshiri Tantei (Butt Detective) anime franchise, aired on NHK Educational on Friday, March 20 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 2.8% rating.

Last week's finale episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 22 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 19.6% rating.

Last week's finale episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 15.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 22 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 11.4
Detective Conan NTV March 21 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 22 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E March 21 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.9
My Hero Academia NTV March 21 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.8
One Piece Fuji TV March 22 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 21 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.7
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi March 22 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi March 21 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.6
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV March 22 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

