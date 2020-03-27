Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 16-22

Chihayafuru : Musubi , the third live-action film based on Yuki Suetsugu 's Chihayafuru manga, aired on NTV on Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m., and it earned a 3.7% rating.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei : Curry Naru Jiken , the first film in the Oshiri Tantei ( Butt Detective ) anime franchise , aired on NHK Educational on Friday, March 20 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 2.8% rating.

Last week's finale episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 22 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 19.6% rating.

Last week's finale episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 15.4% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

