News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action Ship of Theseus earns 15.3% rating; Chihayafuru 3 earns 2.4%
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 8 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 15.3% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 8 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|11.8
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 8 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|9.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 7 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.9
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 7 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|5.0
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|March 7 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 7 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|March 8 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 7 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.9
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|March 6 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.7
|Chihayafuru 3
|NTV
|March 3 (Tues)
|01:34
|30 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)