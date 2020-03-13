Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 2-8

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 8 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 15.3% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.1% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)