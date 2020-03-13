News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 2-8

Live-action Ship of Theseus earns 15.3% rating; Chihayafuru 3 earns 2.4%

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, March 8 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 15.3% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 8 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 11.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 8 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 9.1
Detective Conan NTV March 7 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.9
Doraemon TV Asahi March 7 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 5.0
My Hero Academia NTV March 7 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 7 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.3
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi March 8 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 7 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.9
Soreike! Anpanman NTV March 6 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.7
Chihayafuru 3 NTV March 3 (Tues) 01:34 30 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

