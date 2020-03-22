Warlords of Sigrdrifa Anime Unveils Story, Characters, July TV Premiere

Aniplex revealed the story, character details, July television premiere date, and a new visual for Warlords of Sigrdrifa ( Senyoku no Sigrdrifa ), the company's new original anime, during a live stream on Sunday.

The Pillars suddenly appeared above Earth, threatening all life. A god who called himself Odin came to the aid of humanity as it was driven to near complete defeat. To counter the Pillars, Odin declared a counterattack by bequeathing humanity with the battle maidens Walküres and the "herocraft" as their wings.

Several years later, the battle between humanity and Pillars rages on, with men supporting the Walküres as they soar through the treacherous skies to save the world.

Japan is no exception. Three Walküres confront the giant Pillar looming over sacred Mt. Fuji. Each Walküre is skilled, but each also has issues. And now, an ace pilot has arrived from Europe.

"Now is the time to fight back, humanity. The day of reckoning has arrived. The time of Ragnarok draws nears."

The characters and their respective herocraft are as follows:

Claudia Braford with the Gloster Gladiator Mk. II



Miyako Muguruma with the Nakajima Ki-44-II Otsu



Azuzu Komagome with the Heinkel He100D-1



Sonoka Torai with the Macchi M.C.72R





Novelist Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and manga creator and illustrator Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) is drafting the original character designs. Takaaki Suzuki is in charge of the world-building and research, after performing similar roles for Strike Witches and Girls und Panzer and later co-creating High School Fleet .

Nagatsuki noted that he has been a longtime anime fan whose dream was to have his creations adapted into anime. This time, however, he gets to create a story specifically for an original anime instead of an anime adaptation. He added that he likes both strong girls, and the men who love strong girls.

Suzuki said that right after the High School Fleet television anime, Aniplex gave him an offer: "Next up, the skies." He then began the world-building that became the basis for this project.