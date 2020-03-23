Shirobako Film, Live-Action Wotakoi Film Drop Off Top 10 in Japan

Kamen Rider Zi-O Next Time: Geiz, Majesty drops to #4 in mini-theater ranking in 4th weekend

The Shirobako ( Gekijō-ban Shirobako ) sequel anime film dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend, but it still earned 20,014,500 yen (about US$181,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 322,655,000 yen (about US$2.92 million).

The film opened in 158 theaters in Japan on February 29.

The live-action film of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga also dropped off the top 10 in its seventh weekend. It still earned 9,895,850 yen (about US$89,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,297,699,850 yen (about US$11.76 million).

The film opened on February 7 in 304 screens.

Kamen Rider Zi-O Next Time: Geiz, Majesty dropped from #3 to #4 on the mini-theater chart in its fourth weekend.

Due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Japanese distributors have delayed the release of such recent films as Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship), Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū, ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur), Gekijō-ban Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax (Ultraman Taiga The Movie: New Generation Climax), Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day), Onward, and Dolittle. They have also delayed the release of the upcoming films Sonic the Hedgehog , Little Women , No Time to Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Looking for Magical DoReMi .

Sources: Eiga.com, Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC