Obake Zukan TV Anime Casts Daiki Yamashita

The official website for the anime adaptation of writer Hiroshi Saitō and Etsuyoshi Miyamoto's Obake Zukan monster picture book series revealed on Wednesday that Daiki Yamashita is playing Hiroshi. The website also revealed Nana Mizuki 's role as Bōnyan.

In addition, the website revealed the titles of Mizuki's theme songs for the series as "Obaku Zukan no Uta ~Itsudemo Dokodemo~" and "Obake Zukan no Uta." Masayoshi Ōishi is composing the songs.

The "short drama" adaptation of the books will premiere in TV Tokyo 's Oha-suta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program on April 8 during the program's "Chara-Suta" segment. The television anime will premiere in the same "Chara-Suta" segment on July 1.

Naomi Iwata is directing the television anime at Fanworks . Shigenori Tanabe is penning the scripts. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.

The Obake Zukan series illustrates various monsters and spirits and explains why they are scary. Saitō and Miyamoto began the picture book series in 2013, and the latest volume shipped on Wednesday . The series has more than 700,000 copies in circulation.

Sources: Obake Zukan anime's website, Anime! Anime! (曙ミネ)