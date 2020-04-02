Snow Man, Kaf Perform Black Clover Anime's New Theme Songs

1st anime theme for male idol group Snow Man will debut on Tuesday

The official website for the Black Clover anime announced on Friday that the popular male idol group Snow Man is performing the anime's new opening theme song "Stories," while virtual singer Kaf is performing the new ending theme song "Answer." The new songs will debut in the 129th episode on Tuesday, April 7. This will be Snow Man's first anime theme song.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season this past October.

Vickeblanka , who also performed the series' third opening theme, performed the current opening theme song "Black Catcher." INTERSECTION performed the current ending theme "New Page." Both songs debuted in the anime in January.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga (2nd season of Kingdom) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , both seasons of Kingdom) is composing the music.

The anime recently added the following new cast members:

Kana Ueda as Undine



Yū Serizawa as Lolopechka



Additionally, Ryotaro Okiayu voices Gadjah.