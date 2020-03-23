Black Clover Anime Casts Ryotaro Okiayu, Yū Serizawa, Kana Ueda

Both voice actors play Heart Kingdom citizens

This year's 17th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced three more cast members on Monday for the Black Clover anime.

Kana Ueda as Undine



Yū Serizawa as Lolopechka



Additionally, Ryotaro Okiayu will voice Gadjah.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season this past October.

Vickeblanka , who also performed the series' third opening theme, are performing the current opening theme song "Black Catcher." INTERSECTION are performing the current ending theme "New Page." Both songs debuted in the anime in January.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga (2nd season of Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , both seasons of Kingdom ) is composing the music.