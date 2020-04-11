Discotek Adds Ninja Scroll TV Series, Lupin III: Goodbye Partner Special, Astroganger Anime

Discotek announced on Friday that it has licensed the Ninja Scroll television anime series, the Lupin III: Goodbye Partner anime special, and the Astroganger television anime series.

The company also announced it will release the previously announced City Hunter season 1 series on Blu-ray Disc on June 30 in 1080p high definition. The release will feature English subtitles and all 25 episodes in the season.

In addition, Discotek will release Crusher Joe: The Movie on Blu-ray Disc on June 30. The release will include English subtitles and an English dub. The release will also include both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios on two discs with 1080p high definition video. Discotek previously released the 1983 film on DVD in 2017. AnimEigo released the film on DVD before that in 2003.

Discotek will release Ninja Scroll on Blu-ray Disc on June 30. The release will include 1080p high definition video, English subtitles, and an English dub. The company describes the series:

In feudal Japan, the Edo period brought a time of delicate peace bought with blood. This is a chronicle of the life of Jubei Kibagami as he wanders the countryside as a ninja for hire. At this time, ninja clans are everywhere. One clan, known as the Hiruko Clan, doomed to live and die in darkness, protects a sacred treasure called the Dragon Stone. The Kimon Clan, however, bent on reviving the power of the Toyotomi, wants the Dragon Stone and the treasure it hides. Jubei Kibagami is the best man for the job of protecting both the Dragon Stone and the only one whom can use it - The Light Maiden!

The 13-episode Ninja Scroll television anime series aired in 2003. Urban Vision previously released the anime on VHS and DVD in 2003-2005.



Lupin III: Goodbye Partner , the 26th Lupin III anime special, originally aired in Japan in January 2019. Discotek will release the anime on June 30 on Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and a new English dub. Discotek describes the special:

Inspector Zenigata is arrested, and the press claims ol' Pops was the true mastermind behind all of professional looter Lupin's heists! It doesn't take long for Lupin's pride to get the better of him, and wealthy magnate Roy Forest manipulates him into accepting a new challenge: stealing the “Time Crystal” within a week. The Time Crystal is a government secret gone public: a super-computer engine that can decrypt secure passwords faster than ever thought possible. But why is Jigen acting so strangely lately? What has become of the young piano prodigy who was recently kidnapped? And most of all, what is the strange connection between them all?

Jun Kawagoe ( Lupin III: Operation Return the Treasure , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Innocent Venus ) directed the anime at TMS Entertainment . Takehiko Hata ( The Aurora ) penned the script, Hirotaka Marufuji ( Lupin III: the Last Job key animator, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress chief animation director) served as character designer and chief animation director, and franchise composer Yuji Ohno returned to compose the music.



The Astroganger television anime eries originally aired for 26 episodes from 1972 to 1973. The series has not previously had an English release. Discotek describes the anime:

A scourge is sweeping across the galaxy—a scourge called the Blasters! These devious and handily-numbered alien invaders conquer, devour, and destroy every civilized world they see—and now, their sights are set on Earth! But worry not, good children, because Earth has a top-secret countermeasure developed by Dr. Hoshi and the International Science Police Headquarters. Our secret weapon is the mighty, towering super robot, Astroganger! Crafted from mysterious alien living metal, the robot Ganger has just one weakness—he's kinda dumb! Enter the best person for the job, Dr. Hoshi's ten-year-old son Kantaro. By joining their powers together, Ganger and Kantaro fuse the incredible power of a fightin', flyin' robot with the uncompromisingly savage, decisive intelligence of a middle schooler: Astroganger! With their powers combined, they'll save the world approximately twenty-six times!

Discotek will release the anime on SD Blu-ray Disc on June 30 with English subtitles.

