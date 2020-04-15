Former Kalafina Member Keiko Kubota Resumes Singing Career

Solo debut album ships this fall, with 2 songs debuting ahead of album in May

Singer and former Kalafina member Keiko Kubota announced on Thursday that she is resuming her career as a solo singer, with a planned new album from Avex Trax this fall. Two songs from the album, "Inochi no Hana" (Flower of Life) and "Be Yourself," will debut ahead of the album in May.

The three-member Kalafina singing unit officially disbanded in March 2019, but Yuki Kajiura , the founder of Kalafina , had already left the Space Craft Produce agency in February 2018. Kubota left the unit in April 2018, followed by Wakana Ootaki , and then Hikaru Masai . Ootaki launched a solo career in 2019, and Masai similarly launched a solo career under the stage name H-el-ical// .

Kajiura started the Kalafina music group in 2007 to perform the theme songs for The Garden of Sinners anime films. Kajiura produced, composed, and wrote the lyrics for most of the group's songs.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web