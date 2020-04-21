Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Anime Wins March's Galaxy Award

Critics honor programs with hope of improving quality of Japanese broadcast culture

The Japanese Broadcast Critics Association announced on Monday that the television anime of Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga won one of the four Galaxy Awards for March. Since 1963, the Galaxy Awards honor outstanding programs, individuals, and groups with the hope of improving the quality of Japanese broadcast culture. As the anime won a monthly award, it will also be a candidate for the association's yearly Galaxy Awards.

The television anime by Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU premiered on NHK General on January 5, and ended on March 22 with 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Ōwara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. The series was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018, and it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017. Dark Horse Comics licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on October 6.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation, which was originally scheduled to open on May 15. TOHO and the production committee for the live-action project are delaying the film's opening until further notice, due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As soon as the staff decide the film's new release schedule (and when the accompanying advance ticket passes will go on sale), they will announce those details on the film's website.

The film's tie-in six-episode television mini-series premiered on April 5 on MBS , and on April 7 on TBS . The film and series have the same staff and cast. Oto Abe and Satoshi Uekiya co-star in the series.

Sources: Broadcast Critics Association, Comic Natalie