Crunchyroll Adds Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash Anime's 'Chapter Chitose' Episode

Episode funded by Chitose City's tax program debuts on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will add the "Chapter Chitose" episode of the Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash anime on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. EST. Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash is the second season of the anime of Yukiwo 's Dropkick on My Devil! ( Jashin-chan Dropkick ) manga, and the "Chapter Chitose" episode is labeled as the season's 12th episode.

The episode was originally planned to debut before the anime's second season, but the anime's official website announced on Monday that the episode will also premiere on Amazom Prime Video on Thursday worldwide.

The episode will debut a new character named Lierre (Rie-ru), the head of Pekora and the other angels, who descends to Earth in the form of a little girl for a certain objective. Chitose City native Miharu Hanai will voice her. The episode is funded by Chitose's hometown tax program, in which taxpayers can donate to city programs in exchange for tax breaks and other incentives. The story will deal with the process and incentives of the hometown tax program.

Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash premiered on April 6 with 11 previous episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming all 11 episodes of the anime.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

Yukiwo launched the manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.

Source: Crunchyroll