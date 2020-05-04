Kyōkoku no Recuerdo Manga by Cuticle Detective Inaba's Mochi Listed as Ending in 2nd Volume

Amazon is listing the second volume of Mochi 's Kyōkoku no Recuerdo prequel manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on June 12.

The manga is a prequel to Mochi 's Majo no Geboku to Maō no Tsuno manga, and focuses on the past of the character Arsenio and his hometown of Ispania.

Mochi launched the manga on the pixiv Comic website in March 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2018. Mochi launched the original Majo no Geboku to Maō no Tsuno manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in April 2014, and it is ongoing. Square Enix published the manga's 11th volume last December.

Mochi launched the Cuticle Detective Inaba ( Cuticle Tantei Inaba ) manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2007, and ended it in January 2016. Square Enix published 20 volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in April 2014.

Source: Amazon