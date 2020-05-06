Voice Actress Mami Yamashita Cleared of COVID-19 After 1 Month of Isolation

The Aoni Production talent management agency confirmed on Tuesday that voice actress Mami Yamashita has tested negative for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after testing positive in early April. While she is now allowed to leave her home, Yamashita jokingly Tweeted on Tuesday that she would stay home all day anyway.

Yamashita was first tested on April 6 and received the positive result on April 9. Aoni Production stated at the time that Yamashita started having issues with her senses of smell and taste at first, but slowly recovered from that. She received the negative result of her second PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19 on Monday.

Yamashita thanked her fans on Twitter for many kind words of encouragement, and then for their congratulations upon hearing her negative test result. She also thanked the health center staff for working late. (She announced the negative test result after 8:00 p.m. on Monday on Twitter.) Aoni Production thanked the medical team who treated Yamashita, the fans who offered words of encouragement, and everyone else involved.

Yamashita voiced the character Margay in both seasons of the Kemono Friends anime. She has also voiced minor roles in anime such as Dragon Ball Super , Hinako Note , BanG Dream! , B-PROJECT , and Mr. Osomatsu .