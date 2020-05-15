Seizou Watase Launches New Manga About Kyoto Tea Shop Owner in July

Natsuno no Kyō manga centers on tea shop owner who can hear music from people

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Seizou Watase will launch a new manga titled Natsuno no Kyō (Natsuno's Kyoto) in the magazine's August issue on July 17. The manga will have a color opening page.

The manga centers on Natsuno, a woman who has the ability to hear music from people. She aspired to be a violin luthier, but ended up succeeding her family's Kyoto tea shop when her mother passed away.

Watase's Heart Cocktail anthology story manga previously inspired a television anime series that aired from 1986 to 1988, as well as the Heart Cocktail Again 2003 OVA . His Chalk-Iro no People manga also inspired a 1988 OVA . He also drew the image design for Madhouse 's 1985 Bobby's Girl film.