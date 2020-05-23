Sanrio's Mewkledreamy Anime Resumes New Episodes After COVID-19 Delay

Episode 5 premieres next Sunday after 4 weeks of reruns

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Sanrio 's Mewkledreamy character line announced on Sunday that the anime will resume airing new episodes next Sunday, May 31. The anime had been rebroadcasting the first four episodes from May 3 to May 24 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but episode 5 will premiere next week.

The anime's story begins when a middle school girl named Yume sees something fall from the sky, and meets a pale violet-colored kitten named Mew. It turns out that Mew has the power of "Yume Synchro" (Dream Synchro), the power to enter dreams. In the dream world, the girl and Mew collect Dream Stones.

Chiaki Kon ( Nodame Cantabile: Finale , Devils and Realist , Golden Time ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Hiroko Kanazuki is in charge of series composition. Mai Furuki ( Planet With sub-character design) is designing the characters. Yuji Matsukura is the animation producer. Maria Sawada performs both the opening theme song " Mirai Kuru Kuru Yume Kururu!" and the ending theme song "Tokimeki Collector."

The anime premiered in Japan on April 5.

The character line also has a manga adaptation that launched in Kodansha 's Otomodachi and Tanoshii Yōchien magazines on February 1.